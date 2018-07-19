Evonik Industries (EVK) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Societe Generale Analysts

Societe Generale set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EVK. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Commerzbank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, equinet set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €34.44 ($40.52).

Shares of Evonik Industries stock opened at €31.64 ($37.22) on Wednesday. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 12 month high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemical quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

