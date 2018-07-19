Evolus (EOLS) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) fell 11.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.60 and last traded at $22.33. 869,997 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 161% from the average session volume of 333,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.13.

EOLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine raised Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Evolus from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Evolus from $16.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Get Evolus alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $527.89 million and a PE ratio of -78.96.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. equities research analysts anticipate that Evolus Inc will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Evolus news, Director Vikram Malik bought 8,600 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.88 per share, with a total value of $248,368.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristine Romine bought 7,000 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.16 per share, with a total value of $176,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 27,840 shares of company stock valued at $797,007 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Evolus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $512,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at $516,000. 18.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers DWP-450, an injectable 900 kilodalton botulinum toxin type A complex designed to address the needs of the facial aesthetics market. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.