Everus (EVR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $170,120.00

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. One Everus token can currently be purchased for about $0.0307 or 0.00000414 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Kuna and C-CEX. In the last seven days, Everus has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Everus has a market cap of $4.65 million and approximately $170,120.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006581 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004139 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00014581 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013401 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000525 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00505112 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00177256 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025201 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00016895 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00001115 BTC.

About Everus

Everus’ genesis date was August 29th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,121,860 tokens. Everus’ official message board is everus.org/news . The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Everus is everus.org

Everus Token Trading

Everus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Kuna and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

