Eversource Energy (ES) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $66.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.78% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “In a month’s time Eversource Energy’s shares have outperformed its industry. Eversource Energy’s investments in renewable energy generation, expansion of transmission and distribution systems will help it to provide reliable services to its customers. Start of the new water segment will diversify the source of its revenues. Its regulated investment plans will help it to boost earnings per share by 5-7% over the 2018–2021-time frame from the 2017 level. Eversource’s initiatives to lower costs are likely to have a positive impact on margins. However, delay in the approval of Northern Pass project, its dependence on third party, stringent regulation, and underperformance of its transmission and distribution system due to breakdown are concerns. Refusal by Connecticut Water Service will hurt its plans to expand water business through acquisition.”

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ES. Citigroup upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.96.

Shares of Eversource Energy opened at $58.52 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat . The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.32. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $52.76 and a 52-week high of $66.15.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 12.58%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total transaction of $1,242,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph R. Nolan, Jr. sold 6,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $358,262.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,117 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,856. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ES. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,232,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,545,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,761 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 22.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,160,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,207,000 after purchasing an additional 579,827 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth $24,305,000. Thomaspartners Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.5% during the first quarter. Thomaspartners Inc. now owns 4,471,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,444,000 after purchasing an additional 191,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 143.0% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 269,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,870,000 after purchasing an additional 158,500 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in three segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, and Natural Gas Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

