Everi (EVRI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI) from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Everi Holdings Inc. is a holding company which operates through subsidiaries, Global Cash Access, Inc. and Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc. The Company’s segments include Games and Payments. Global Cash Access, Inc. provides integrated gaming payments solutions, video and mechanical reel gaming content and technology solutions, as well as compliance and software. Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc., designs, manufactures and supplies gaming machines and systems. Everi Holdings Inc., formerly known as Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Everi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.19.

Shares of EVRI opened at $7.79 on Wednesday. Everi has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The firm has a market cap of $546.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $111.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Everi will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Everi news, insider Michael D. Rumbolz sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $341,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,441.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everi by 14.7% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,860,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,936,000 after buying an additional 623,375 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everi by 17.1% during the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 3,839,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,610,000 after buying an additional 561,453 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Everi by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,516,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,976,000 after buying an additional 215,201 shares during the last quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Everi by 182.3% during the first quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,418,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,891,000 after buying an additional 1,562,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Everi by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 919,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,935,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and Payments. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

