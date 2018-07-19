Ether Zero Price Hits $0.23 on Top Exchanges (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $9,557.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded up 24.3% against the dollar. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00003059 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006294 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004042 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013401 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000496 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00474025 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00172207 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00022087 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00016284 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero’s total supply is 194,000,000 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero

Ether Zero Coin Trading

Ether Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.