ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) Short Interest Update

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,127 shares, an increase of 68.9% from the June 15th total of 710,732 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 423,210 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Financial Management raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Jackson Financial Management now owns 132,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 33.9% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 254.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF opened at $39.35 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.38 and a fifty-two week high of $39.67.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.