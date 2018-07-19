Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $996,000 Stake in Itron, Inc. (ITRI)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,594 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITRI. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Itron by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,434 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Itron by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,618,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Itron by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Itron by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 231,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,789,000 after purchasing an additional 62,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter worth $672,000. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Itron opened at $59.60 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.70 and a 1 year high of $79.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a positive return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $607.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Itron’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Philip Mezey sold 16,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,087,614.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,081,166.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lynda L. Ziegler sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $57,995.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,894 shares in the company, valued at $823,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ITRI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Itron from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.60.

Itron, Inc, a technology company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Gas, and Water. It offers standard electromechanical and electronic, gas, and water and heat meters; and smart electricity, gas, and water meters and communication modules.

