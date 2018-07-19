Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Buys Shares of 3,566 Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,566 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 99.2% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,500,533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,061,000 after purchasing an additional 747,383 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,465,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 4,255.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 364,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,504,000 after purchasing an additional 355,863 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 260.0% during the first quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,643,000 after purchasing an additional 162,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 753,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,475,000 after purchasing an additional 157,388 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $225.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.26 and a 52 week high of $241.33.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.23 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.51%.

Several analysts recently commented on MLM shares. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $233.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays set a $232.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup set a $262.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.13.

In related news, Director Michael J. Quillen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $637,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,310,137.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman C Howard Nye sold 8,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.66, for a total transaction of $1,788,257.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 146,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,256,128.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,633 shares of company stock valued at $4,682,373. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural-resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete, and asphalt and paving products; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Article: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.