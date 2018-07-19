Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Acquires 9,205 Shares of Nutrien Ltd (NTR)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 69.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,205 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NTR. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,291,935,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $387,104,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth about $323,312,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth about $120,297,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth about $110,501,000. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien stock opened at $52.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.46. Nutrien Ltd has a 12-month low of $40.41 and a 12-month high of $56.18.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 0.81%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th.

Several research firms have commented on NTR. ValuEngine cut shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.93.

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients worldwide. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and solid and liquid phosphate fertilizers; and phosphate feed, ammonium sulfate, and industrial acid products. It also retails seeds, crop protection and crop nutrient products, merchandise products, and agronomic services through operating 1,500 retail locations.

