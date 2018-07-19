Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July, 19th (ADS, ANAB, DVN, EOG, FANG, HSKA, IPAS, IPHI, MTB, NEE)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, July 19th:

adidas (FRA:ADS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock. The analysts wrote, “We forecast revenue of $90.0 million, up 4.2% YOY. The consensus is $92.3 million. Services (ES) segment (66% of estimated revenue), we forecast revenue growth of 8.4% YOY to $59.7 million, as we project that the business will be able to maintain the high-single-digit growth rate achieved during the prior three quarters following significant investments in new sales personnel and branch openings.””

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to a hold rating. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $148.00 price target on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $166.00 price target on the stock.

Benchmark Co. assumed coverage on shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA). They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

iPass (NASDAQ:IPAS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. The firm currently has a $1.25 target price on the stock.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $36.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $37.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $197.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $190.00.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at KeyCorp. The firm currently has a $178.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $168.00.

NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. The analysts wrote, “We are maintaining our MARKET PERFORM investment rating, as the company focuses on rebuilding growth in the core NTRI brand. Company Description Nutrisystem, Inc. engages in the provision of weight management products and services. It offers weight loss programs sold primarily online and over the telephone and multi-day kits and single items available at select retail locations. It also provides pre- packaged food program, digital tools, and counseling. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Fort Washington, PA.””

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV). Credit Suisse Group AG issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock. The analysts wrote, “We rate Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) 12-month price target of $22 per share. Ocular focuses on a platform of sustained drug-delivered therapies for the treatment of ocular diseases and conditions. Ocular’s lead development product, DEXTENZA, is an intracanalicular dexamethasone insert therapy for the treatment of post-surgical ocular pain. We believe Ocular could receive FDA approval in 2018. Valuation Summary We arrive at our 12-month price target of $22/share by assessing the after-tax, risk- adjusted NPV of future cash flows from DEXTENZA.””

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT). Credit Suisse Group AG issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers conduct unreserved public auctions every year at locations throughout North and Central America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East. The company is known for their innovative auction methods, attention to detail and their total commitment to the unreserved auction. The confidence this gives their customers has enabled Ritchie Bros. to become one of the largest industrial auctioneer in the world. “

Remedent (OTCMKTS:REMI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “REMEDENT, INC., a publicly-traded company on the OTCBB, specializes in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of oral care and cosmetic dentistry products. With offices in California, Belgium and Singapore, Remedent distributes its products in more then thirty five countries. “

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Renishaw plc is an engineering and scientific technology company. Its product includes metrology and inspection equipment, spectroscopy systems and computer aided design and manufacturing systems. Renishaw plc is headquartered in Wotton-under-Edge, the United Kingdom. “

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. provides outsourcing services for residential and commercial customers. The company’s brands includes Terminix, American Home Shield, ServiceMaster Restore, ServiceMaster Clean, Merry Maids, Furniture Medic and AmeriSpec. ServiceMaster. It offers lawn care and landscape maintenance, termite and pest control, home warranties, disaster response and reconstruction, cleaning and disaster restoration, house cleaning, furniture repair, and home inspection services. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. “

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is a wholesale distributor of landscape supplies primarily in the United States. It provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products such as herbicides; landscape accessories; turf protection products; grass seed; turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies and nursery goods as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; outdoor lighting and ice melt products, as well as related value-added consultative services. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is headquartered in Roswell, Georgia. “

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a $142.00 price target on the stock.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

VF (NYSE:VFC) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird. Robert W. Baird currently has a $97.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $90.00.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $188.00 price target on the stock.

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER). B. Riley issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

