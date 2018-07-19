Equinor ASA (EQNR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 26th.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $19.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.58 billion. On average, analysts expect Equinor ASA to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Equinor ASA opened at $26.12 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $28.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

EQNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equinor ASA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Macquarie upgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production USA; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

