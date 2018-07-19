Epstein & White Financial LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Epstein & White Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,803. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $91.31 and a one year high of $107.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th were given a $0.4024 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 15th.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

