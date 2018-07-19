EPAM Systems (EPAM) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EPAM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.25.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $133.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 43.44, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $134.78.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $424.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.15 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.45%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total transaction of $404,913.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,172.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Harman sold 11,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.81, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,578 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,902.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,752 shares of company stock worth $2,964,021 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital One National Association bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It offers software product development services, including product research, customer experience design, prototyping, program management, component design and integration, lifecycle software testing, product deployment, end-user customization, performance tuning, product support and maintenance, managed services, and porting and cross-platform migration.

