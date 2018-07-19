Envision Healthcare (EVHC) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about Envision Healthcare (NYSE:EVHC) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Envision Healthcare earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.8470766511579 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

EVHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Envision Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Envision Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Envision Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. William Blair cut shares of Envision Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Envision Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.59.

Shares of Envision Healthcare opened at $44.08 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com . Envision Healthcare has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $63.31. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Envision Healthcare (NYSE:EVHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Envision Healthcare had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Envision Healthcare’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Envision Healthcare will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Envision Healthcare

Envision Healthcare Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Physician Services and Ambulatory Services. As of December 31, 2017, its physician-led services encompassed providers at approximately 1,800 clinical departments at healthcare facilities in 45 states and the District of Columbia that include emergency department and hospitalist, anesthesiology, radiology/tele-radiology, and children's services.

