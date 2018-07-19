Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock (EPE) PT Set at $3.00 by Stifel Nicolaus

Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock (NYSE:EPE) has been given a $3.00 price target by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Thursday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EPE. Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. KLR Group downgraded Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

Shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock opened at $2.32 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $580.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 4.04. Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01.

Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock (NYSE:EPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The energy producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $286.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.76 million. Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. equities research analysts expect that Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $872,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Investment Fund Vii L. P sold 734,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $1,761,602.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,771,074 shares of company stock valued at $7,788,230. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 207.8% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,220 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 125,720 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 500,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,045,762 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,548,000 after purchasing an additional 203,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC now owns 1,472,846 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 588,381 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EP Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the exploration for and the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has interests in three primary areas, such as the Permian basin in West Texas; the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Altamont Field in the Uinta basin in Northeastern Utah.

