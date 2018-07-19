Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) President Scott Richard Goodman Sells 1,200 Shares

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) President Scott Richard Goodman sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $65,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 41,713 shares in the company, valued at $2,262,095.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Scott Richard Goodman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 15th, Scott Richard Goodman sold 1,200 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $63,648.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC opened at $54.80 on Thursday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $55.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.51 million. sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 17.05%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 13.0% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 9,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 410,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 10.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

