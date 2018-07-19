Enterprise Bancorp, Inc (EBTC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ:EBTC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th.

Enterprise Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

Shares of EBTC stock opened at $37.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $445.11 million, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.90. Enterprise Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.81 million for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 16.55%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Enterprise Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking products and services primarily in the greater Merrimack Valley and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company offers commercial checking, business and municipal savings accounts, term certificates of deposit, money market and business sweep accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts, escrow management accounts, personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking and simplified employee pension accounts.

