Entergy Co. (ETR) Short Interest Down 23.0% in June

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,825,903 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the June 15th total of 17,952,978 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,453,709 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $39,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Phillip R. May, Jr. sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $631,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ETR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Entergy from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Entergy from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.50 price objective on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.45.

Entergy stock opened at $80.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.46. Entergy has a 1 year low of $71.95 and a 1 year high of $87.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Entergy will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.