Enigma (ENG) Trading Up 25% Over Last 7 Days

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 19th. Over the last seven days, Enigma has traded 25% higher against the dollar. Enigma has a market capitalization of $109.07 million and $2.64 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma token can now be purchased for $1.46 or 0.00019564 BTC on popular exchanges including Liqui, Binance, GOPAX and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $266.10 or 0.03572020 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000981 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006861 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003746 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000162 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003663 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00001320 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Enigma Profile

ENG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co

Buying and Selling Enigma

Enigma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Upbit, Liqui, OKEx, Tidex, Binance, HitBTC, GOPAX, Kyber Network, Bittrex, Hotbit, Huobi and Vebitcoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.