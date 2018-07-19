ENI (E) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Outperform

ENI (NYSE:E) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on E. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Barclays raised shares of ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. UBS Group raised shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.41.

Get ENI alerts:

ENI stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.47. The stock had a trading volume of 8,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.82. ENI has a 12-month low of $30.13 and a 12-month high of $40.15.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter. ENI had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 5.63%. equities research analysts forecast that ENI will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 2.2% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 93,852 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 214.3% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 191,737 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 130,725 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ENI by 11.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 713,755 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,217,000 after buying an additional 71,793 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in ENI by 383.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,048 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after buying an additional 110,263 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in ENI by 8.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 123,814 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after buying an additional 9,195 shares during the period. 1.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 46 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Venezuela, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, and Mozambique.

Read More: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.