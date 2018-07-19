Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit (ETE) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit (NYSE:ETE) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the pipeline company an impact score of 46.9267495747637 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.
Shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit opened at $17.16 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.93. Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91.
Several equities research analysts have commented on ETE shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.
About Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit
Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. provides diversified energy-related services in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 7,900 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 11,800 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines.
