Enbridge Energy Management (EEQ) vs. Energy XXI Gulf Coast (EGC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Enbridge Energy Management (NYSE: EEQ) and Energy XXI Gulf Coast (NASDAQ:EGC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.5% of Enbridge Energy Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.5% of Energy XXI Gulf Coast shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Enbridge Energy Management shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Energy XXI Gulf Coast shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Enbridge Energy Management has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energy XXI Gulf Coast has a beta of 3.37, indicating that its share price is 237% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Enbridge Energy Management and Energy XXI Gulf Coast, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enbridge Energy Management 2 2 0 0 1.50 Energy XXI Gulf Coast 0 0 0 0 N/A

Enbridge Energy Management currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.10%. Given Enbridge Energy Management’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Enbridge Energy Management is more favorable than Energy XXI Gulf Coast.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enbridge Energy Management and Energy XXI Gulf Coast’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enbridge Energy Management N/A N/A -$29.00 million N/A N/A Energy XXI Gulf Coast $511.64 million 0.58 -$341.01 million ($4.59) -1.95

Enbridge Energy Management has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Energy XXI Gulf Coast.

Profitability

This table compares Enbridge Energy Management and Energy XXI Gulf Coast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enbridge Energy Management N/A -3,111.11% -3,111.11% Energy XXI Gulf Coast -63.63% -50.61% -11.74%

Summary

Energy XXI Gulf Coast beats Enbridge Energy Management on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enbridge Energy Management Company Profile

Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C., through its limited partner interests in Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P., owns and operates a portfolio of crude oil transportation systems in the United States. Its principal crude oil system is the pipeline transporter of oil production from western Canada and the North Dakota Bakken formation. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Energy XXI Gulf Coast Company Profile

Energy XXI Gulf Coast, Inc., an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf Coast region. It primarily operates properties offshore on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as onshore in Louisiana and Texas. As of December 31, 2017, the company had total proved reserves of 88.2 million barrel of oil equivalent; and operated or had an interest in 577 gross producing wells on 421,974 net developed acres, including interests in 55 producing fields. Energy XXI Gulf Coast, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

