Elysium (ELS) Market Cap Reaches $58,966.00

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded down 22.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. During the last week, Elysium has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. One Elysium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elysium has a market capitalization of $58,966.00 and $14.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Elysium

Elysium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 12,835,245 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin

Elysium Coin Trading

Elysium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysium using one of the exchanges listed above.

