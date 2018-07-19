Eldorado Gold (ELD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 26th. Analysts expect Eldorado Gold to post earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$166.74 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE:ELD opened at C$1.41 on Thursday. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of C$1.03 and a 1-year high of C$3.22.

Several analysts have recently commented on ELD shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$1.25 to C$1.40 in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.30 in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$1.50 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$1.75 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.12.

In other news, Director George Raymond Burns bought 80,637 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$120,149.13. Insiders bought a total of 92,077 shares of company stock valued at $134,766 in the last 90 days.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.