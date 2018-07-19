Eldorado Gold (ELD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 26th. Analysts expect Eldorado Gold to post earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.
Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$166.74 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%.
Shares of TSE:ELD opened at C$1.41 on Thursday. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of C$1.03 and a 1-year high of C$3.22.
In other news, Director George Raymond Burns bought 80,637 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$120,149.13. Insiders bought a total of 92,077 shares of company stock valued at $134,766 in the last 90 days.
Eldorado Gold Company Profile
Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.
