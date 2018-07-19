Eldorado Gold (EGO) Shares Gap Down to $1.09

Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.12, but opened at $1.09. Eldorado Gold shares last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 4346879 shares traded.

EGO has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC raised Eldorado Gold from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1.70 to $1.30 in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $1.00 target price on Eldorado Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Eldorado Gold from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Bank of America lowered Eldorado Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.20.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.96 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.59 million, a PE ratio of 54.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.35.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $131.91 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 0.57%. sell-side analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Corp will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the first quarter worth $280,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Eldorado Gold by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 314,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 92,727 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its position in Eldorado Gold by 334.4% during the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 856,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 659,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth $754,000. 40.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.