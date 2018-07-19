eGain (EGAN) Shares Up 11%

eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) shot up 11% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.95 and last traded at $13.93. 674,524 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 326,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.55.

Several research firms have recently commented on EGAN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of eGain in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of eGain from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of eGain from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. eGain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 million. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that eGain Corp will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 8,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $114,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,928.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $396,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,006,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,979,549.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,450 shares of company stock valued at $633,644. 39.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in eGain by 195.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 778,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 514,784 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in eGain by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 145,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in eGain by 224.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 197,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 136,241 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in eGain by 227.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 187,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 130,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in eGain during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation provides cloud-based customer engagement software solutions worldwide. The company offers eGain software suite, including eGain Mobile for businesses to offer engagement options in the eGain suite to mobile users. It also provides Web applications comprising eGain Offers that helps businesses engage visitors on the company Website and Facebook fan pages; eGain Virtual Assistant that enables conversational automation to engage customers across digital touch points; eGain Cobrowse that enables phone and chat reps to show customers around the Website, help locate information, and hand-hold them during complex tasks; eGain Super Chat for Website visitors to conduct chats with agents; eGain ClickToCall provides Website visitors the ability to request a callback; and eGain SelfService to support customer self-service options.

