eBay (EBAY) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at DA Davidson to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.35% from the stock’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for eBay’s FY2020 earnings at $2.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.99 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EBAY. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of eBay traded down $3.55, hitting $34.40, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. 1,182,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,232,225. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. eBay has a 1 year low of $33.94 and a 1 year high of $46.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The e-commerce company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. eBay had a negative net margin of 16.56% and a positive return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that eBay will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eBay news, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 9,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $352,200.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,478.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen Fisher sold 86,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $3,308,718.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 185,558 shares of company stock valued at $7,242,024. Company insiders own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 506.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 2,910 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 100.0% in the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Motco bought a new position in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.