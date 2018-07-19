easyJet (EZJ) PT Set at GBX 2,059 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,059 ($27.25) price target on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EZJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,550 ($20.52) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 1,915 ($25.35) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Liberum Capital restated a sell rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,900 ($25.15) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,785.12 ($23.63).

EZJ opened at GBX 1,653 ($21.88) on Wednesday. easyJet has a 1-year low of GBX 977.38 ($12.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,698.69 ($22.48).

In other easyJet news, insider Chris Brocklesby sold 2,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,803 ($23.86), for a total transaction of £42,009.90 ($55,605.43). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 27 shares of company stock valued at $45,441.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2017, it operated 862 routes and a fleet of 279 aircraft. The company also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

