easyJet (EZJ) Given Hold Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. AlphaValue upgraded easyJet to an add rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. HSBC reiterated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 2,000 ($26.47) target price on easyJet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Oddo Securities upgraded easyJet to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 2,100 ($27.80) to GBX 2,050 ($27.13) in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, April 6th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. easyJet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,785.12 ($23.63).
easyJet opened at GBX 1,650.50 ($21.85) on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. easyJet has a one year low of GBX 977.38 ($12.94) and a one year high of GBX 1,698.69 ($22.48).
easyJet Company Profile
easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2017, it operated 862 routes and a fleet of 279 aircraft. The company also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.
Featured Story: Earnings Per Share
Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.