Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares (DRW3) PT Set at €68.00 by Independent Research

Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares (ETR:DRW3) received a €68.00 ($80.00) target price from research analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DRW3. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €68.11 ($80.13).

Shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares opened at €67.25 ($79.12) on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares has a fifty-two week low of €69.80 ($82.12) and a fifty-two week high of €107.00 ($125.88).

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA develops equipment and solutions in the fields of medical and safety technology in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

