DowDuPont Inc (DWDP) Holdings Reduced by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its position in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $7,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 45,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 8,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew N. Liveris sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew N. Liveris sold 268,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $18,503,909.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 518,095 shares of company stock worth $35,702,234. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of DowDuPont from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. MED restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of DowDuPont in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DowDuPont from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of DowDuPont in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of DowDuPont from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.13.

DowDuPont opened at $66.59 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. DowDuPont Inc has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $77.08. The stock has a market cap of $156.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.87.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. DowDuPont had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.31 billion. DowDuPont’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio is 44.71%.

DowDuPont Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

