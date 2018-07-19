Donald L. Hagan LLC Raises Stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)

Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 29.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 8.4% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 10.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

CAH has been the subject of several research reports. Argus raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Leerink Swann raised Cardinal Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $81.00 price objective on Cardinal Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.13.

Cardinal Health traded down $0.49, hitting $49.00, during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 58,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,634. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.01. Cardinal Health Inc has a 52 week low of $48.28 and a 52 week high of $78.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $33.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 1.26%. equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 2nd were given a $0.476 dividend. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 29th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.37%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company worldwide. The company's Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical, over-the-counter healthcare, and consumer products to retailers, hospitals, and other healthcare providers.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.