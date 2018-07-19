Dollar General Corp. (DG) Position Raised by Oakbrook Investments LLC

Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $517,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,694,000. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DG opened at $99.09 on Thursday. Dollar General Corp. has a twelve month low of $70.30 and a twelve month high of $105.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 9th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,849.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.06 per share, for a total transaction of $200,336.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,834 shares in the company, valued at $337,622.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 price target on Dollar General and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.97 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, June 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Dollar General in a report on Friday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Dollar General from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.73.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

