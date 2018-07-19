Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.20.

Several analysts have issued reports on DLB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th.

In other news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $1,063,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Donatiello, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $126,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,222,335 shares of company stock worth $138,833,277 over the last three months. Insiders own 43.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 518,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,745 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 952,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $16,138,000. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories opened at $64.42 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $74.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 0.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $301.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, including Dolby Digital Plus for digital television, mobile, and Internet-based services; Dolby Digital, a digital audio coding technology that provides multichannel sound in the home; and AAC & HE-AAC, an audio coding technologies used to broadcast, download, and streaming content.

