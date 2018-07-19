Dividend And Income Fund (DNI) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 0.19

News coverage about Dividend And Income Fund (NYSE:DNI) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Dividend And Income Fund earned a daily sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.2975111280318 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Dividend And Income Fund traded down $0.02, hitting $12.39, during trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. 43,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,791. Dividend And Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $14.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th.

