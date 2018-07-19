Digitex Futures Reaches Market Cap of $5.30 Million (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Digitex Futures token can now be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates and OOOBTC. Digitex Futures has a total market capitalization of $5.30 million and $75,740.00 worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded up 11.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006423 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004113 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00013978 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013448 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000508 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00483266 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00172486 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00024561 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00016535 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00001079 BTC.

About Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/digitex-futures . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

Digitex Futures Token Trading

Digitex Futures can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

