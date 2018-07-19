DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH (DLR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH (NYSE:DLR) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.04% from the stock’s previous close.

DLR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH in a research report on Monday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.59.

Get DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH alerts:

Shares of DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH opened at $115.27 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH has a 12-month low of $96.56 and a 12-month high of $127.23.

DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $744.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.93 million. DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 10.23%. DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward F. Sham sold 10,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,200,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,207 shares in the company, valued at $713,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,435 shares of company stock worth $2,318,775 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH by 22.6% in the first quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH by 4.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH by 10.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH by 54.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.