Diana Shipping (DSX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 272.83% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $48.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Diana Shipping to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DSX stock opened at $4.62 on Thursday. Diana Shipping has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $5.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $471.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.85, a PEG ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 1.24.

DSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Diana Shipping from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.89.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as steel products, cement, and fertilizers through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of 50 dry bulk carriers, including 22 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

