DHT (DHT) & StealthGas (GASS) Head to Head Review

DHT (NYSE: DHT) and StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DHT and StealthGas’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DHT $355.05 million 1.87 $6.60 million $0.13 35.54 StealthGas $154.31 million 0.96 -$1.21 million $0.14 26.57

DHT has higher revenue and earnings than StealthGas. StealthGas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DHT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

DHT has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StealthGas has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.3% of DHT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.8% of StealthGas shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DHT and StealthGas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DHT -4.95% -1.83% -0.97% StealthGas -5.77% 0.24% 0.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for DHT and StealthGas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DHT 0 2 6 0 2.75 StealthGas 0 0 1 0 3.00

DHT presently has a consensus price target of $5.40, indicating a potential upside of 16.88%. StealthGas has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 88.17%. Given StealthGas’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe StealthGas is more favorable than DHT.

Dividends

DHT pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. StealthGas does not pay a dividend. DHT pays out 61.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

StealthGas beats DHT on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of February 6, 2018, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers and 2 Aframaxes with deadweight tons of 8,590,740. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About StealthGas

StealthGas Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals. As of April 17, 2018, it had a fleet of 56 vessels comprising 52 LPG carriers with a total capacity of 329,149 cubic meters; 3 medium range product tankers; and 1 Aframax oil tanker with a total capacity of 255,804 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Athens, Greece.

