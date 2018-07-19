Deutsche Bank Reiterates CHF 28 Price Target for ABB (ABBN)

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been assigned a CHF 28 price objective by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.26% from the stock’s previous close.
ABBN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 32 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Societe Generale set a CHF 23.50 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 24.50 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a CHF 21.50 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 22.28 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. ABB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 25.80.
Shares of ABB opened at CHF 23.09 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. ABB has a 52-week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52-week high of CHF 27.24.
ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.
