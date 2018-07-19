Deutsche Bank Downgrades Netflix (NFLX) to Hold

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $350.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock, down from their previous target price of $360.00. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NFLX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, June 1st. UBS Group lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $425.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Netflix from $270.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $348.25.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $375.13 on Tuesday. Netflix has a 12 month low of $164.23 and a 12 month high of $423.21. The company has a market cap of $164.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.28, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Netflix will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $189,272.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,668 shares in the company, valued at $14,302,868. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director A George Battle sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.87, for a total value of $3,098,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,965.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 291,982 shares of company stock worth $104,133,289. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,185 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $57,613,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 51.6% in the second quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 65,315 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,566,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Netflix by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 29,183 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $11,423,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

