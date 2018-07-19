Deutsche Bank (DBK) Given a €9.00 Price Target by Cfra Analysts

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) has been assigned a €9.00 ($10.59) target price by equities research analysts at Cfra in a report released on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Cfra’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 12.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DBK. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Independent Research set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €11.57 ($13.61).

Shares of Deutsche Bank stock opened at €10.33 ($12.16) on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank has a one year low of €12.36 ($14.54) and a one year high of €18.49 ($21.75).

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

