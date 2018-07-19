Deswell Industries (DSWL) Receives News Impact Score of -0.02

Media stories about Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL) have been trending somewhat negative on Thursday, Accern reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Deswell Industries earned a daily sentiment score of -0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the technology company an impact score of 47.7611074817305 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NASDAQ DSWL traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.44. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,470. Deswell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $3.64.

Get Deswell Industries alerts:

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 25th.

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It produces a range of plastic parts and components that are used in the manufacture of consumer and industrial products, which include plastic components of electronic entertainment products; cases for flashlights, telephones, paging machines, projectors, and alarm clocks; toner cartridges and cases for photocopy and printer machines; and parts for electrical products, such as air-conditioning and ventilators, as well as parts for audio equipment and cases, and key tops for personal organizers and remote controls; double injection caps and baby products; parts for medical products comprising apparatus for blood tests; laser key caps; and automobile components.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Deswell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deswell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.