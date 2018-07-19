DeepOnion Reaches Market Cap of $12.35 Million (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $12.35 million and $19,741.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 20.6% against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00010585 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00030957 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00039262 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006177 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00059171 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00414950 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00020883 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000104 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 20,638,788 coins and its circulating supply is 15,668,466 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org

DeepOnion Coin Trading

DeepOnion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, Kucoin and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

