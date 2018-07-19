DecentBet (DBET) Trading Up 69.5% This Week

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One DecentBet token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001690 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC and YoBit. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $16.25 million and $82,573.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DecentBet has traded 69.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006313 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003987 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013495 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000498 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.07 or 0.00473336 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00172690 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00022642 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00016286 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00001049 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DecentBet’s launch date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 187,381,311 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,728,388 tokens. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DecentBet

DecentBet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

