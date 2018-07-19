Debitum (DEB) Price Hits $0.0248 on Exchanges

Debitum (CURRENCY:DEB) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Debitum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000335 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, Lykke Exchange and Kucoin. During the last seven days, Debitum has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. Debitum has a total market capitalization of $4.78 million and approximately $131,619.00 worth of Debitum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006422 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004032 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00014143 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013432 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000510 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00490162 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00174401 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024253 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00016446 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Debitum Profile

Debitum’s launch date was October 26th, 2017. Debitum’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,374,697 tokens. Debitum’s official website is debitum.network . Debitum’s official Twitter account is @DebitumNetwork . Debitum’s official message board is blog.debitum.network . The Reddit community for Debitum is /r/DebitumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Debitum Token Trading

Debitum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Kucoin and Lykke Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Debitum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Debitum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Debitum using one of the exchanges listed above.

