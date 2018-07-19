David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Purchases New Position in Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Shares (ZMLP)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Shares (NYSEARCA:ZMLP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Shares by 152.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 67,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 40,933 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ZMLP traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,445. Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Shares has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $17.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.36%.

