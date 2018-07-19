David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Invests $11.28 Million in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 269,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,275,000. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for about 11.2% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHH. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,673.9% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. SWS Partners raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 426,500.0% during the first quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 82.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,480,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

Shares of SCHH traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.97. 12,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,403. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $42.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.3059 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 26th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Schwab U.S. REIT ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

