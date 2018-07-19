David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Acquires New Stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000. Ulta Beauty accounts for 1.5% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,358,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,094,597,000 after acquiring an additional 198,890 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 6.7% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 679,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,670,000 after acquiring an additional 42,710 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 17.9% in the first quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 428,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,603,000 after acquiring an additional 65,063 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 62.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 419,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,645,000 after acquiring an additional 161,380 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 238.4% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 360,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,715,000 after acquiring an additional 254,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA stock traded up $6.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $257.45. 22,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,847. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.68. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 52 week low of $187.96 and a 52 week high of $261.40.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.22. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.44, for a total transaction of $100,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,778.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 7,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.09, for a total value of $1,779,728.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,432 shares of company stock worth $20,206,877 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. BidaskClub cut Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Guggenheim upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.20.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

